After coming off the bench to lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final, Dane Evans will get the start at quarterback Sunday in the 108th Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Ticats head coach Orlando Steinauer confirmed the news on Tuesday morning during the coach's press conference.

Dane Evans starts at QB for the @Ticats in the 108th Grey Cup game. He also started for Hamilton versus @Wpg_BlueBombers in 2019. #CFL #Ticats — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 8, 2021

Evans replaced starter Jeremiah Masoli early in the second quarter of the East Final and proceeded to lead Hamilton's comeback for the 27-19 victory. Evans went a perfect 16-for-16 passing for 249 yards and one touchdown.

During the regular season, Evans completed 69 of 107 pass attempts for 787 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The 28-year-old also started the 2019 Grey Cup when the Tiger-Cats lost to the Blue Bombers, 33-12.