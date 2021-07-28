The Boston Bruins have traded goaltender Daniel Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick, it was announced Wednesday.

Vladar, 23, played in five games for the Bruins during the 2020-21 season and yielded a goals-against average of 3.40 and a save percentage of .886. A native of the Czech Repubic, Vladar was a third-round pick (No. 75 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

This trade comes just minutes after the Bruins signed goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million deal.

More to come. 