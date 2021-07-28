Winners and losers from the start of Free Agent Frenzy

The Boston Bruins have traded goaltender Daniel Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick, it was announced Wednesday.

The #NHLBruins have traded goalie Daniel Vladar to Calgary in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick. pic.twitter.com/hthRZOZzhc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 28, 2021

Vladar, 23, played in five games for the Bruins during the 2020-21 season and yielded a goals-against average of 3.40 and a save percentage of .886. A native of the Czech Repubic, Vladar was a third-round pick (No. 75 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

This trade comes just minutes after the Bruins signed goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million deal.

BOS signed Ullmark because Rask, currently UFA, recently underwent hip surgery and recovery time is five to six months. When healthy, Rask may be interested in returning to BOS, and door may still be open for that, but what if Rask can’t or didn’t want to return? Hence Ullmark. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 28, 2021

More to come.