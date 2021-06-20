DENVER (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado’s four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday.

The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and Trevor Story followed with a 466-foot shot to chase the Milwaukee starter.

“It was a crazy inning,” Lauer said. “I just ran out of gas. I tried to fight through it and get through that inning.”

Reliever Zack Godley gave up a single, then a 456-foot homer to C.J. Cron to make it 6-5 with no outs. One out later, Joshua Fuentes tied it with the fourth of the inning.

“After Cron I had a great feeling,” Fuentes said. “That’s what we do, we feed off each other.”

It was the third time in franchise history and second time this season the Rockies hit four homers in an inning, and all three have come at Coors Field. The first time came June 6, 1999, against the Brewers and most recently April 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Sometimes it’s contagious, an inning. I think that’s what happened today,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “You could feel in the dugout the momentum starting to turn our way.”

Milwaukee took the lead in the ninth when pinch-hitter Jace Peterson singled off Daniel Bard (3-4), stole second and scored on a play at the plate on Vogelbach’s hit.

“When he hit it I froze for a second, and once I knew it was down it was score from there,” Peterson said. “Put my head down and run. I knew it’d be close but I thought I thought I’d have it.”

Devin Williams (3-1) struck out the side in the eighth to earn the win. Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his third save in as many chances.

“You never feel you’re in command of a game here, you never feel you’re out of a game here and you have to play it like that,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s just the way this place is. You expect it almost. To come out with a win after losing that lead is a credit to the guys.”

Cron finished with three hits. Raimel Tapia had a pair of singles in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest current streak in the majors.

Colorado managed just two singles after the sixth inning.

Kolten Wong’s two-run homer and two singles helped the Brewers take a 6-0 lead off Colorado starter Chi Chi Gonzalez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Placed LHP Austin Gomber, who left Saturday night’s start after two innings, on the 10-day injured list with left forearm tightness and selected the contract of RHP Joe Harvey from Triple-A Albuquerque. Black said an MRI on Gomber’s arm came back clean. ... Colorado transferred RHP Jordan Sheffield to the 60-day IL to make room for Harvey. ... RHP Jon Gray (right flexor strain) tossed four innings in a rehab assignment for the Isotopes on Sunday. He could return when Colorado is in Milwaukee starting Friday.

SWING AWAY

Wong wasted no time in attacking Colorado pitchers. He swung at the first pitch in every at-bat and put the ball in play on the first three -- a single, homer and single. He fouled off the first pitch his fourth time up and flied out to center in his last at-bat.

“The first three at-bats the balls were right down the middle,” Wong said. “If they’re throwing me strikes, why not keep going? It worked out well for the first three and suffered the last two.”

All DUE RESPECT

Bard and Brewers catcher Omar Narváez had an epic 14-pitch battle for the last out of the top of the ninth. With the count full Narváez fouled off seven straight pitches before grounding out to second to end the inning.

As Bard walked toward the dugout he tipped his cap at Narvaez and gave him a fist bump as they crossed paths.

“Omar has maybe one of the best at-bats, if not the best at-bat of the day and it results in an out,” Vogelbach said. “Just impressive. Credit it to him continuing to battle.”

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.24) opens a three-game series at the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (0-2, 9.58) goes for his first win of the season at Seattle on Tuesday night. Freeland has given up nine home runs in his last three starts.

