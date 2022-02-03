Danielle Goyette will become the first female assistant coach in ECHL history Thursday night when she joins the Newfoundland Growlers' staff for their game against the Reading Royals.

Goyette joins the Growlers staff with head coach Eric Wellwood not being available after entering COVID-19 protocol earlier this week.

The Saint Nazaire, Que., native played 172 games for Canada’s national women’s team from 1992 to 2007, accumulating 219 points with eight IIHF World Championship gold medals. She also won a pair of Olympic gold medals in 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2006 in Turin.

Goyette was named head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women's team in 2007, winning a national championship in 2012.

Goyette left the University of Calgary last year and joined the Toronto Maple Leafs to serve as Director of Player Development, a position she’s held since last May.

She was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017 and made a member of the Order of Canada in 2018.