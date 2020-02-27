2h ago
Celtics GM Ainge: Walker 'going to be fine'
Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said on local radio Thursday morning he's confident that guard Kemba Walker (knee) is "going to be fine."
TSN.ca Staff
Ainge added that he thinks Walker will return to action "at some point in the near future."
Walker, a four-time All-Star, had to have his knee drained shortly after last week's All-Star Game. The injury has kept him out since Feb. 13, prior to the All-Star break.
Walker is averaging 21.8 points and 5.0 assists per game in 46 contests so far this season.