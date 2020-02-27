Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said on local radio Thursday morning he's confident that guard Kemba Walker (knee) is "going to be fine."

Danny Ainge on Kemba Walker, on @Toucherandrich: "We are confident that his knee is going to be fine and he'll be ready to go at some point in the near future." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) February 27, 2020

Ainge added that he thinks Walker will return to action "at some point in the near future."

Walker, a four-time All-Star, had to have his knee drained shortly after last week's All-Star Game. The injury has kept him out since Feb. 13, prior to the All-Star break.

Walker is averaging 21.8 points and 5.0 assists per game in 46 contests so far this season.