First the Toronto Raptors lost Kawhi Leonard early Saturday morning. Then they lost Danny Green.

Green will sign a two-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers according to multiple reports.

The news comes just minutes after it was reported that Leonard would leave the Raptors to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 32-year-old guard/forward averaged 10.3 points on a career-best 45.5 per cent from three-point range with the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 regular season.

This past season was Green’s first with Toronto, after coming over to Toronto with Kawhi Leonard in 2018 off-season trade with the San Antonio Spurs for a package centred around former Raptor DeMar DeRozan. After failing to ever reach the NBA Finals in their previous 23 seasons in the NBA, the Raptors reaching the NBA’s pinnacle this past season [insert correct outcome to the Raptors’ season].

Green, who is entering his 11th season in his career, has averaged 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over his career. Away from Toronto and San Antonio, Green spent the first season of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers before signing the San Antonio Spurs the following year.