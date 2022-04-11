Catcher Danny Jansen is being placed on the 10-day injured list after having an MRI on his left side/oblique Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Anthony Kay recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight



🔹 C Tyler Heineman selected to Major League roster and will be active tonight



🔹 C Danny Jansen placed on 10-day IL



🔹 LHP Tayler Saucedo optioned to Triple-A



🔹 OF Josh Palacios DFA'd

Jansen was 2-for-4 in Sunday's finale against the Texas Rangers, launching his second home run of the season in the second inning off righty Spencer Howard.

Left-hander Anthony Kay and catcher Tyle Heineman have been brought up and will be active for Monday's game as the Jays begin a four-game set in Yankee Stadium.

To balance things out, left-hander Tayler Saucedo has been optioned to triple-A Buffalo while outfielder Josh Palacios has been designated for assignment.