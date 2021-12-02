Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and forward Devin Shore took part in the team's optional skate on Thursday.

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said the two players won't be available Friday against the Seattle Kraken, but could play Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Update: Both Darnell Nurse & Devin Shore took part in today's optional #Oilers practice.



Coach Tippett says they won't be available tomorrow vs. Seattle but aren't ruled out for Sunday vs. LA. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/mZV6cZnCdJ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 2, 2021

Nurse was placed on injured reserve Nov. 19 with a broken finger. He has 11 assists in 16 games this season after posting a career-high 16 goals and 36 points in 56 games last season.

Shore has been sidelined since Nov. 5 with a lower-body injury. He has one goal and two points in eight games this season, his second with the Oilers.