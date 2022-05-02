Oilers' Nurse on Game 1 status: 'We'll see'

LeBrun on Nurse's status for Game 1, Oilers' tactical approach against Kings

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse didn't give much away when asked if he would be ready to return in Game 1 Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

"We'll see," Nurse said, which was the same answer he gave on Sunday when asked if he would be ready to go.

The 27-year-old was on the ice for Edmonton's practice Sunday as he continues to battle a lower-body injury that has kept him out since April 22.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters Monday that Nurse was a game-time decision for Game 1.

Nurse was on the top defensive pairing at the Oilers skate Monday morning alongside Cody Ceci.

In 71 games during the regular season, the Hamilton, Ont., native had nine goals and 26 assists while averaging 25:03 of ice time per game.

After Game 1 Monday night, the two teams will continue their series in Edmonton on Wednesday before shifting back to Los Angeles for Game 3 Friday night.