Sankey set to join Roughriders after breakout year with Stamps

Darnell Sankey is headed to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

The linebacker is moving to Saskatchewan after leading the CFL with 97 tackles last season as a rookie with the Calgary Stampeders.

Sankey spent time with several NFL teams from 2016-2019, but never appeared in a game.