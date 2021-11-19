Gustafson scores twice to lead Moose to win over Admirals

WINNIPEG — David Gustafsson scored a pair of goals to lead the Manitoba Moose to a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Nicholas Jones, Cole Perfetti, C.J. Suess and Austin Poganski each scored in the second period to stake the Moose to an insurmountable 4-0 lead.

Gustafsson scored both his goals in the third.

Matt Luff and Rocco Grimaldi scored for the Admirals, who are last in the Central Division.

Mikhail Berdin made 22 saves for Manitoba (8-5-1-0). Devin Cooley turned aside 12 shots and Connor Ingram made 18 saves for Milwaukee (3-8-1-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18. 2021.