David Gustafsson scored at 3:15 of overtime as the Manitoba Moose edged the Stockton Heat 2-1 on Thursday in American Hockey League play.

Mikhail Berdin made 20 saves while Bobby Lynch had a second-period goal for the Moose (15-11-3).

Eetu Tuulola forced extra time with a short-handed goal midway through the third for the Heat (11-17-2).

Stockton netminder Andrew Shortidge stopped 35-of-37 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.