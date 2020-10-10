Does Blues' signing of Krug indicate they are ready to move on from Pietrangelo?

TSN.ca keeps you up to date on the latest moves and rumours from around the NHL with Day 2's NHL Free Agent Frenzy blog.

9:43am et. TSN's Carlo Colaiacovo reports that free agent Alex Pietrangelo will spend the day evaluating options, but is not expected to make a decision on his future today.

9:40am et. Andre Burakovsky has inked a two-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Burakovsky was a restricted free agent. The deal is worth $9.8 million over two years.

8:50am et - TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Taylor Hall's camp is sorting through multiple options with multiple teams. They are working on carving out a short list.

8:27am et - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported late Friday night that the Vancouver Canucks have had more talks with Tyson Barrie's camp.

"More to come tomorrow I think," LeBrun added.

The Canucks have had more talks with Tyson Barrie’s camp tonight. More to come tomorrow morning I think. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 10, 2020

Although, LeBrun also said Friday Barrie may view the Edmonton Oilers as an option.

Barrie appeared in 70 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, scoring five goals and adding 34 assists.

8:00am et - We continue to wait for many of the big names to sign as Alex Pietrangelo, Taylor Hall and Mike Hoffman, among others, did not find homes on Day 1. But the big guns might not be in a huge rush to sign.

7-Eleven That's Hockey has more.

8:00am et - Recap all the deals from an eventful Day 1 of NHL free agency with TSN's Signing Tracker.