Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a five-year contract to stay with the club through the 2023 season.

The Belgian, who joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, has made 122 appearances and scored 31 goals with 50 assists in all competition.

“As I’ve said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I’ve felt at home from day one,” said De Bruyne. “Not only are we winning – we are playing great football. It’s a pleasure to be a part of and I’m really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years.”

De Bruyne has made his mark this season as a key cog in Manchester City’s league leading offence.

The 26-year-old is tied with his teammate Leroy Sane with a Premier League leading 10 assists, he has also contributed six goals. Manchester City’s 70 goals are 16 more than the second best total currently held by Liverpool.

Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho and David Silva have also all recently signed contract extensions to remain with Manchester City.