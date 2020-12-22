Veteran defenceman Deryk Engelland is calling time on his career.

The 38-year-old Edmonton native announced his retirement on Tuesday after playing in 671 games over 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights.

Engelland appeared in 49 contests for the Golden Knights last season, scoring a goal and adding five assists. He was a member of the 2018 Golden Knights team that reached the Stanley Cup Final.

The team also announced that Engelland would be joining the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation as a special assistant to owner Bill Foley.

“Deryk Engelland epitomizes what it means to be a Golden Knight," Foley said in a statement. "A no-ego, selfless, hardworking player who has an unwavering commitment to protecting those who are unable to protect themselves. Since he joined our organization in 2017, Deryk’s service to our community has been exemplary. On behalf of the entire Vegas Golden Knights organization, we would like to congratulate Deryk on an outstanding career. He has made an indelible mark on our city and we are excited for this next chapter, as he stays with the Golden Knights family and continues the outstanding work he has done in our community."

Originally taken in the sixth round of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils out of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors, Engelland made his NHL debut in 2009 with the Pens after over six years in the minors. Engelland won the 2006 Calder Cup as a member of the Hershey Bears.

Engelland finishes his NHL career with 30 goals and 97 assists.