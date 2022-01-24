For Denis Shapovalov to extend the best showing of his career at the Australian Open, the 22-year-old Canadian will have to contend with the legendary Rafael Nadal.

The 14th-seeded Shapovalov toppled world No. 3 Alexander Zverev in straight sets to clinch his spot in the quarters and a showdown with Nadal, the tournament's sixth seed.

Watch the match LIVE Monday on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct at approximately 10 PM ET/7PM PT.

Nadal has won 20 Grand Slam titles dating back to 2005 and captured his lone Australian Open title in 2009.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has defeated Shapovalov in three of four meetings overall in ATP competition.

Shapovalov is the fourth Canadian ever to reach the final eight in Melbourne, joining Milos Raonic, Mike Belkin and Felix Auger-Aliassime who advanced with a win over Marin Cilic in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Shapovalov had said at the outset of the tournament that he wanted to bring a “Rafa mentality” to the court.

“I’m definitely expecting a long battle out there. He makes you play a lot. His defence is very good. He's very good at what he does, you know?” Shapovalov said of Nadal. “I’m going to have to try to play my game, take it to him and keep doing what I have been doing: playing patient, fighting for every point and picking my spots to play aggressively.”

Nadal, who pointed to Shapovalov recently helping Canada to victory at the ATP Cup and the win over Zverev, expects to be in for a tough match.

"It's going to be a big challenge, he's an amazing player with great potential ... he's playing fantastic. We are in the quarter-finals - I know how dangerous and good he is and I need to play at my highest level if I want to have any chance to be competitive and to have a chance to keep going.

"I'm excited to play the match, it's going to be a big challenge for me."