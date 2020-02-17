24m ago
Hamlin repeats as Daytona 500 champion
Denny Hamlin won the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 on Monday. The event was delayed and eventually pushed to a Monday finish due to persistent rain at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. The race was forced into overtime after a series of late crashes.
TSN.ca Staff
Daytona 500: The Great American Race
Denny Hamlin won the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 on Monday. The event was delayed and eventually pushed to a Monday finish due to persistent rain at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.
The race was forced into overtime after a series of late crashes.