Are the Broncos gearing up for a Rodgers trade?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On the day they introduced first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II, the Denver Broncos exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Teams have until Monday to exercise the fifth-year option on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round draft picks.

Chubb earned a Pro Bowl berth last season after bouncing back from a torn ACL with 7 1/2 sacks and more than 60 quarterback knockdowns and hits.

The fifth overall pick in 2018, Chubb signed a four-year rookie deal worth $27.27 million, including a nearly $18 million signing bonus.

He's due $920,000 in base salary this season along with a $3.9 million roster bonus. Next year's salary will jump to $12.72 million.

The most impressive part of Chubb's comeback that culminated in his tearful reaction to a Pro Bowl berth is that he did it with Von Miller on the sideline.

Chubb's surgically repaired knee, which he injured in his fourth game in 2019, was still bothering him in training camp last summer and even into the season, which began with a sackless September.

Miller missed the 2020 season with an ankle injury and the team picked up his 2021 option last month.

Miller and Chubb are hoping to play a full year together in 2021 for the first time since Chubb's rookie year, when the duo teamed up for 26 1/2 sacks, including Chubb’s dozen, a franchise rookie record.

