The NBA's Most Valuable Player Award for 2020-2021 is going Mile High.

Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic has won the first MVP award of his career, it was announced Tuesday prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semis between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.

Taken with the 41st overall selection in 2014, the 26-year-old Jokic becomes the lowest-drafted player in league history to win the honour.

In 72 games this season, his sixth in the league, the Sombor, Serbia native averaged 26.4 points on .566 shooting, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists over 34.6 minutes a night.

Jokic becomes the fifth non-American to win the honour and third European to do so behind Dirk Nowitzki (2007) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 and 2020).

He is the first Denver Nuggets player to claim the prize.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid were the other two finalists for the award.