Michael Porter Jr.'s Denver Nuggets debut has hit another snag.

The Denver Post's Mike Singer reports that the rookie picked up a knee injury during a scrimmage on Wednesday night and is not expected to participate in the Summer League.

Taken with the 14th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Mizzou, Porter Jr. missed all of last season recuperating from a back injury that has required three surgeries since 2017. The injury limited Porter Jr. to just three regular season games in his lone season with the Tigers and a pair of NCAA Tournament games.

Singer notes that the team does not expect this to be a long-term issue and will not rush the 21-year-old forward back to the court.

Porter Jr.'s younger brother, Jontay Porter, went unselected in last months' draft, also out of Mizzou.