DENVER — The Denver Nuggets bolstered their injury-depleted backcourt by signing veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract Tuesday.

Rivers is expected to be available when the Nuggets visit Portland on Wednesday night.

He brings size and shooting to Denver's backcourt, along with plenty of playoff experience — 45 games with the Clippers and Rockets. He is eligible for Denver's playoff roster because he wasn't on an NBA roster after April 9.

Rivers appeared in 21 games this season with the New York Knicks before being traded and then waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets lost star Jamal Murray to a torn left ACL last week and Monte Morris injured his left hamstring Friday night, just two weeks after returning from a left thigh injury that sidelined him for 11 games.

Coach Michael Malone said before Denver's double-overtime win over Memphis on Monday night that Morris will miss multiple games.

Rivers, 28, is a nine-year NBA veteran who has career averages of 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds. He has played for the Pelicans, Clippers, Wizards, Rockets and Knicks.

He has averaged 7.4 points, 2.2 boards and 1.3 assists in 45 career playoff games.

Rivers was the 10th overall draft pick in 2012 by New Orleans after leading Duke with a 15.5-point scoring average in his one season with the Blue Devils.

