Ottawa Senators forwards Derek Stepan and Logan Brown will be sporting new numbers on their backs when they face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The team announced Friday that Stepan has changed from No. 15 to No. 21, which Brown had been sporting, and the 22-year-old will now be No. 27.

Stepan, who was acquired by the Senators in December from the Arizona Coyotes for a second-round pick, had previously worn No. 21 with both the Coyotes and the New York Rangers in his 11-year career. The 30-year-old has one goal and three points in 10 games with the Senators this season.

Brown, selected 11th overall by the Senators in the 2016 NHL Draft, had worn No. 21 since debuting with Ottawa during the 2017-18 season. He has not appeared in a game this season after posting one goal and eight points in 23 games with the team last season.