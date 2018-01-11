DeRozan: 'Next guy up, has to step up'

The NBA has released the second returns for NBA All-Star voting and Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan continues to trail Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving in the Eastern Conference.

Irving is first with 1,370,643 votes while DeRozan is second with 537,168. Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers are third and fourth at the position.

LeBron James has taken the overall lead from Giannis Antetokounmpo as they sit top two in the race for the Eastern Conference front court.

Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry lead the Western Conference front court and guard positions respectively.

Under a new All-Star Game format, the team rosters will be chosen by two captains from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.