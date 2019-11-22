Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his straight game on Sunday against the Washington the Redskins, per head coach Matt Patricia.

Matthew Stafford won’t play Sunday, per Matt Patricia. It’ll be his third game in a row missed. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 22, 2019

Stafford, 31, is reportedly dealing with small fractures in his back. His injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is similar to the one that ended former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's career in 2016.

The 3-6-1 Lions currently sit in last place in the NFC North division standings. Stafford, who is in his 11th season, all of which have been spent with the Lions, has thrown for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions this season.