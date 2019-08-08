52m ago
Lions' WR Kearse carted off with broken leg
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was carted off Thursday night against the New England Patriots and suffered a broken leg and other associated injuries to his ankle according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Patriots defensive back Terrance Brooks tumbled into Kearse's leg while he was run-blocking on Detroit's first possession and had to be carted off with his leg in an aircast.
Kearse signed a one-year, $1.35 million deal with the Lions in the off-season, but it's now up in the air if he will get the chance to take the field.
He spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets after being with the Seattle Seahawks for the first five years of his career.