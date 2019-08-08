Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was carted off Thursday night against the New England Patriots and suffered a broken leg and other associated injuries to his ankle according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

#Lions WR Jermaine Kearse, who was carted off earlier, suffered a broken leg and also associated injuries to his ankle, source said. In what was supposed to be a bounce-back year, it’s a brutal injury instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2019

Patriots defensive back Terrance Brooks tumbled into Kearse's leg while he was run-blocking on Detroit's first possession and had to be carted off with his leg in an aircast.

Kearse signed a one-year, $1.35 million deal with the Lions in the off-season, but it's now up in the air if he will get the chance to take the field.

He spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets after being with the Seattle Seahawks for the first five years of his career.