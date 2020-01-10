The Detroit Pistons have applied for Disabled Player Exception due to a potential long-term injury to power forward Blake Griffin, according to Shams Charania.

Detroit has applied for a $9.2M disabled player exception for the potential season-ending loss of All-Star Blake Griffin, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2020

Griffin, 30, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday and is expected to be out for an "extended rehabilitation period," according to the Pistons. He last played on Dec. 28 in a 136-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

It is the same knee Griffin had surgery on during the off-season, which caused the player to miss his team's first 10 games of the season. There is no timetable for his return.

The six-time All-Star is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds across 18 games in his second season with the Pistons. His 28.4 minutes played per game is also a career low.

If granted DPE, Detroit would be able to sign a player on a one-year deal for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.