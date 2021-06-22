Pistons win No. 1 pick in NBA Draft; Raptors to select fourth

The Toronto Raptors moved up in Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery and will pick fourth in next month’s draft, while the Detroit Pistons will select first overall.

The Raptors entered the lottery with with a seven and half per cent chance to win the No. 1 pick and eight and half per cant chance to pick fourth.

The Houston Rockets will select second in the 2021 NBA draft followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons had a 14 per cent chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick.

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29.

