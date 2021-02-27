27m ago
Red Wings' Larkin out the next two games
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill says that captain Dylan Larkin will be out for Saturday and Sunday's games and is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Predators 2, Red Wings 5
Coach Blashill says Dylan Larkin will be out tonight and tomorrow. Considered day to day. #RedWings— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 27, 2021
Larkin, 24, has four goals and 11 points in 22 games this season.
He was named captain of the Red Wings on Jan. 13.
The Waterford, Mich. native has 111 goals and 277 points in 411 career NHL games.