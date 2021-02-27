Red Wings' Larkin out the next two games

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill says that captain Dylan Larkin will be out for the next two games and is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Blashill says Dylan Larkin will be out tonight and tomorrow. Considered day to day. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 27, 2021

Larkin, 24, has four goals and 11 points in 22 games this season.

He was named captain of the Red Wings on Jan. 13.

The Waterford, Mich. native has 111 goals and 277 points in 411 career NHL games.