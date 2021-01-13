The Detroit Red Wings named Dylan Larkin the 37th captain in team history on Wednesday.

Larkin was selected 15th overall by the Red Wings in the 2014 NHL Draft and is entering his sixth season with the team.

The 24-year-old posted 19 goals and 53 points in 71 games with the Red Wings last season.

In 389 career games with the team, the Waterford, MI. native has 107 goals and 266 points.

The Red Wings have spent the past two seasons without a captain after Henrik Zetterberg's playing career came to an end after the 2017-18 season.