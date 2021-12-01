Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday night.

Bertuzzi is the NHL's lone unvaccinated player.

UPDATE: The #RedWings

have placed forward Tyler Bertuzzi in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 1, 2021

#RedWings Tyler Bertuzzi, the only player in the NHL not vaccinated for COVID-19, is in COVID protocol. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 2, 2021

The 26-year-old Canadian is having a hot start to his sixth season in the NHL, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists over 20 games.

Due to his unvaccinated status, Bertuzzi is unable to travel across the border and play any games in Canada.