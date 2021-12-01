1h ago
Red Wings place F Bertuzzi in COVID protocol
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Bertuzzi is the NHL's lone unvaccinated player.
The 26-year-old Canadian is having a hot start to his sixth season in the NHL, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists over 20 games.
Due to his unvaccinated status, Bertuzzi is unable to travel across the border and play any games in Canada.