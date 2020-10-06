The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Justin Abdelkader on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout on Tuesday.

Abdelkader has three years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $4.25 million. The buyout will save the Red Wings $2.4 million this season and $1.94 million in each of the following two seasons. Abdelkader's buyout will, however, result in a cap charge of $1.05 million in each of the following three seasons.

Update: Forward Justin Abdelkader has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 6, 2020

The 33-year-old posted three assists in 49 games with the Red Wings this season.

Abdelkader signed a seven-year, $29.75 million contract extension with the Red Wings in 2015 following a career season in which he scored 23 goals and posted 44 points in 71 games in the 2014-15 campaign. He scored a total of 26 goals in the four seasons of the contract.

A second-round pick of the Red Wings in 2005, Abdelkader 106 goals and 252 points in 739 career games with the team.