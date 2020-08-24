The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a two-year contract extension on Monday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Fabbri, acquired in November from the St. Louis Blues for Jacob de la Rose, posted 14 goals and 31 points in 52 games with the Red Wings this season.

The 24-year-old has 46 goals and 104 points in 216 career NHL games.

Fabbri was selected 21st overall by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft.