The Detroit Red Wings signed center Michael Rasmussen to a three-year, $3.1 million contract extension on Thursday.

The 22-year-old will carry a cap hit of $.146 million under the new deal.

$1.46 M AAV for Rasmussen in Detroit

year 1, $1 M

year 2, $1.48 M

year 3, $1.9 M https://t.co/gUdEWK7aIs — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 22, 2021

Rasmussen posted three goals and 12 points in 40 games with the Red Wings last season.

He was selected ninth overall by the Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.