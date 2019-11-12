Tigers announce several staff changes in organization

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have hired former Los Angeles Angels bench coach Josh Paul as a quality control coach.

The Tigers announced over 20 hires, promotions and staff changes Tuesday. Among the most significant are that Lance Parrish will serve as a special assistant to general manager Al Avila, and Kenny Graham has been hired as director of player development. Graham was minor league hitting co-ordinator for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dave Owen, previously the director of player development, will now be the Tigers' minor league field co-ordinator.

Brayan Peña will be the manager at Class A West Michigan after managing Class A Connecticut last season.

___

