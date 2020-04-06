"Mr. Tiger" is gone.

Detroit Tigers icon Al Kaline has died at the age of 85, a family friend confirmed to the Detroit Free Press.

No cause of death was cited.

The Baltimore native spent 22 years in the majors, all with the Tigers. An 18-time All-Star, Kaline won 10 Gold Gloves as outfielder and was a member of the Tigers' 1968 World Series-winning team.

Kaline retired in 1974, shortly after becoming the 12th player to reach the 3,000-hit plateau.

He finished his career with a lifetime average of .297, 399 home runs, 1,582 runs batted in and an OPS of .855 over 2,834 games.

Kaline was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility.

After retirement, Kaline served as a colour commentator for Tigers broadcasts for several years before returning to the team in a front-office capacity.

"Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many," former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander wrote on Twitter. "I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years."