The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Eddie Lack from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenceman Dalton Prout.

Lack has been re-assigned to New Jersey's AHL affiliate, the Binghampton Devils.

In four games so far this year with the Flames, Lack has a GAA of 5.29 and a save percentage of .813. Lack spent five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks from 2010 to 2015 and then with the Carolina Hurricanes for two seasons after that. He was acquired by the Flames in the off-season.

In 140 career games, Lack has a record of 55-53 to go along with a GAA of 2.60 and a save percentage of .909.

Prout was acquired by the Devils from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Kyle Quincey.