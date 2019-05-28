The New Jersey Devils are on the clock with the first overall pick in next month's NHL Draft and are expected to choose between American centre Jack Hughes and Finnish winger Kaapo Kakko.

Speaking ahead of the NHL scouting combine on Monday, Devils assistant general manager Tom Fitzgerald said he believes both prospects will be NHL ready next season, but said there is one key difference between the two.

"As far as Hughes and Kakko are concerned, we all know the obvious differences in the players ... one is already matured physically (Kakko) and one hasn't yet (Hughes)," Fitzgerald told NHL.com. "That said, I think both kids most definitely have the skills, skating and hockey instincts to play next year in the NHL."

Hughes, projected to go first overall by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, posted three assists at the world hockey championship this month and was a healthy scratch for USA's final game of the group round.

Kakko, meanwhile, posted six goals, including a hat trick against Canada in the first game of the group round, and added one assist in 10 games as Finland claimed gold at the worlds.

During the tournament, Finnish coach Jukka Jalonen openly campaigned for Kakko to be taken first overall.

“If New Jersey wants a winner, they should pick Kakko,” Jalonen told the New York Times. “…Hughes is a great player as well, but in the important games, Kakko has always been better. He is already playing like a man. He could play in the NHL right now, and in a few months, he will be even better. After a few years, he will be one of the best players in the world.”

During the season, Kakko scored 22 goals and posted 38 points while playing for TPS in Finland's Liiga. Hughes had 34 goals and 112 points in 50 games with the U.S. National U18 team.

In his latest mock draft, Button argued that while Kakko has closed the gap, Hughes continues to hold the edge due to his position.

“Kakko is a terrific player. There’s no question that at the start of the season Hughes stood alone as the top player in this draft class, but Kakko has shown through his play that there’s a credible conversation to be had about who should be in the top spot,” Button said. “But if two prospects are this close I’m still taking the centre over the winger every time – unless that winger’s name is Alex Ovechkin.”

The New York Rangers own the second overall selection in the NHL Draft on June 21.