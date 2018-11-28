25m ago
Devils grant Flyers permission to speak with Fletcher
TSN.ca Staff
The New Jersey Devils have granted the Philadelphia Flyers permission to speak to Chuck Fletcher about their vacant general manager position, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.
Fletcher is the Devils’ senior advisor to the general manager/hockey operations, a position he was named to in June.
The 51-year-old previously spent nine seasons as general manager of the Minnesota Wild where the team went to the playoffs in six consecutive seasons.
The Flyers fired general manager Ron Hextall on Monday.