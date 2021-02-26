CHICAGO — Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each scored 22 points and the Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 106-97 on Friday night.

Chris Paul, who’ll join Booker at the All-Star Game, added 14 points, 15 assists and six rebounds to help the Suns win for the 10th time in 12 games.

Zach LaVine scored 24 points for Chicago. The Bulls had won three in a row.

Phoenix wiped out an 87-80 deficit with a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter, then took the lead for good with five minutes to play on Paul's short jumper. That started a 10-0 spurt that included 3s from Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson.

The Suns were 6 of 22 from 3-point range after averaging 19 3-pointers in their last four games. Their streak of 120-point games ended at five.

Frank Kaminsky had 15 points, and Bridges added 14.

Chicago made one basket scored six points in the final five minutes.

Coby White added 19 points for the Bulls, and Thaddeus Young had 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Suns scored 10 points off Chicago''s 10 fourth-quarter turnovers.

The Bulls finished the second quarter hot, making nine of their last 11 shots to take a 58-46 lead. LaVine had eight points during the 19-4 run that ended the half.

TIP-INS

Suns: Paul was assessed a technical foul late in the first half after appearing to complain about the lack of a call against a defender. … F Dario Saric did not play after spraining his right ankle late Wednesday night in a home loss to Charlotte.

Bulls: Coach Billy Donovan drew a technical foul during a third-quarter timeout after some apparently sharp criticism of the officiating. ... F Lauri Markkanen missed his 11th straight game because of a right shoulder sprain, two days after Donovan said it was unlikely he’d return to action before the All-Star break.

