After six seasons and three championships with the Golden State Warriors, forward Andre Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the off-season to clear salary.

But Iguodala has not played yet this year and is away from the team as he waits for a trade ahead of Thursday's 3:00 p.m. ET deadline. Canadian Dillon Brooks hopes the Grizzlies find a way to deal him.

"A guy that's on our team doesn't want to be on our team," Brooks said Monday night after beating the Detroit Pistons 96-82. "I can't wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him, and I can show him what really Memphis is about."

"Andre Iguodala is a great player. I feel like he's doing the right thing for his career, but we don't really care," Brooks added.

Teammates Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton appeared to agree with Brooks' comments on Twitter. Morant responded to a tweet of Brooks' quote with a shouting emoji, while Melton posted a shrugging emoji.

Led by Morant, Brooks and sophomore Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies currently occupy the eighth seed in the Western Conference at 25-25.

According to The Athletic's David Aldridge, Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of the season if the Grizzlies aren't able to trade him to one of the previously agreed-upon teams. Aldridge added that Iguodala and the Grizzlies previously agreed at the start of the season that he would not report to the team.

Per league sources, Andre Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis isn’t able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated by Thursday’s trade deadline.



(1/2) — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 4, 2020

The 36-year-old has a career average of 12.1 points per game and is the winner of the 2015 NBA Finals MVP Award. He averaged 5.7 points last season for the Warriors and has also played for the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers during his 15-year career.

He was selected No. 9 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft by the 76ers.