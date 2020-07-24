New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams called out head coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas on Thursday as he continues to seek a trade from the team.

Speaking to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Adams called out Gase for his leadership, stating he does not believe the 42-year-old can lead the team to a Super Bowl.

"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams said. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building.

"At the end of the day, he doesn't address the team," Adams added. "If there's a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we're playing [expletive] and we're losing, he doesn't address the entire team as a group at halftime. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it."

Adams requested a trade on in June following reports that he and the Jets were at an impasse in contract negotiations. He called out Douglas for not following through on his public statements regarding contract talks.

"Why would Joe come out and say, 'We want to make Jamal a Jet for life?'" Adams said. "Why would you say that and then not even give me an offer?... Don't B.S. me. I'm a straightforward guy. You don't have to B.S. me, because I'm going to keep it honest."

The 24-year-old Adams is entering his fourth season with the Jets after the team drafted him sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Adams was named to his second Pro Bowl and earned his first All-Pro selection last season after finishing the year with 75 tackles, an interception, and seven pass defences.