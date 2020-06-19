Orlovsky's three teams with best chance to acquire Jamal Adams

New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams appears to have a seven-team wish list after requesting a trade from the Jets on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams would welcome a trade to the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks.

Adams reportedly requested a trade on Thursday, one month after it was reported that he and the Jets were at an impasses in contract negotiations.

Prior to the trade request becoming public, Adams responded to a comment on Instagram about contract negotiations Thursday, concluding with "Maybe it's time to move on!"

The 24-year-old Adams is entering his fourth season with the Jets after the team drafted him sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Adams was named to his second Pro Bowl and earned his first All-Pro selection last season after finishing the year with 75 tackles, an interception, and seven pass defences.