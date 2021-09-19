38m ago
Oilers prospect Samorukov out six weeks with broken jaw
Edmonton Oilers defenceman prospect Dmitri Samorukov is expected to miss the next six weeks after breaking his jaw Saturday night against the Calgary Flames, the team announced on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Surgery is not required at this time, according to the Oilers.
Selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the 22-year-old Samorukov scored two goals and added six assists over 48 games with CSKA Moscow in the KHL last season.
The Russian has yet to make his NHL debut.