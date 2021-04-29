24m ago
Price's latest test results 'encouraging'
According to Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme, Carey Price's most recent concussion test results were encouraging and the goalie resumed off-ice exercise today, adding that if his recovery continues to track upward, Price might be back on the ice in the next few days.
TSN.ca Staff
#Habs Ducharme said Price’s most recent concussion test results were encouraging. Price resumed off-ice exercise today and Ducharme said if his recovery continues to track upward, Price might be back on the ice in the next few days. @TSN_Edge— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 29, 2021
Price was injured on April 19 after taking a hit from Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson in the first period. Price finished the period, stopping all seven saves he faced in just his second start after returning from a lower-body injury. He exited the game after the period and was replaced by Jake Allen.
The 33-year-old has a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.