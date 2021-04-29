Most likely to return and find their top form: Price or Andersen?

According to Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme, Carey Price's most recent concussion test results were encouraging and the goalie resumed off-ice exercise today, adding that if his recovery continues to track upward, Price might be back on the ice in the next few days.

Price was injured on April 19 after taking a hit from Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson in the first period. Price finished the period, stopping all seven saves he faced in just his second start after returning from a lower-body injury. He exited the game after the period and was replaced by Jake Allen.

The 33-year-old has a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.