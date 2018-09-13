How close are Sens and Karlsson to coming to a resolution?

The Ottawa Senators will open training camp without veteran Marian Gaborik, who underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in April.

“(Gaborik) still has back issues and has not been cleared medically,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Wednesday.

The 36-year-old was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings as part of the return for Dion Phaneuf in February, but was shut down for the season on March 22 due to a back injury. He was given an eight-week timeline for recovery after his surgery in April.

Gaborik had four goals and seven points in 16 games with the Senators, for a total of 11 goals and 21 points in 46 games on the season.

A three-time 40-goal scorer in his career, Gabrorik has three seasons left on his contract at a $4.875 million cap hit.

Gaborik has 407 goals and 815 points in 1,035 career NHL games dating back 2000. He won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014 and sits sixth among active players in career goals.