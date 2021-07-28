The New Jersey Devils and defenceman Dougie Hamilton are in agreement on a seven-year, $63 million deal according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal carries a cap hit of $9 million per season.

In 55 games with the Carolina Hurricanes this season, Hamilton scored 10 goals and added 32 assists. He also had added two goals and three assists in 11 playoff games before the Hurricanes were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

Drafted ninth overall by the Boston Bruins in 2011, Hamilton has tallied 106 goals and 341 points in 607 career NHL games with the Bruins, Flames and Hurricanes.