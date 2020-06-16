Baseball’s list of problems just keeps getting bigger.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times​ he would recommend MLB does not run its 2020 season – if there even is one – into late October.

“If the question is time, I would try to keep it in the core summer months and end it not with the way we play the World Series, until the end of October when it’s cold,” Fauci said. “I would avoid that.”

Shaikin notes that MLB owners have expressed concern about playing late into the fall and possibly risk losing the postseason, which is one of MLB’s largest revenue streams.

Fauci told The Times that colder weather could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases while simultaneously noting that many warm weather states are still struggling to contain the pandemic.

“Even in warm weather, like in Arizona and California, we’re starting to see resurgences as we open up,” Fauci said. “But I think the chances of there being less of an issue in the end of July and all of August and September are much, much better than if you go into October.”

Normally, the MLB postseason wraps up in late October but has even gone into November in years past. Shaikin notes the players have advocated for a longer 2020 regular season schedule which would likely push games back into November.

A potential second wave of the coronavirus is just one of the many obstacles MLB has to clear in order to complete a 2020 season. As of Tuesday evening, there is no economic agreement between the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association. This has led to a contentious standoff between the two sides over season length and player salaries.

In fact, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN Monday night that he was “not confident” about being sure there will even be a season at all in 2020 based on how far apart the league and the union are in negotiations. According to multiple reports, each side has submitted several proposals but little headway has been made.

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26 before COVID-19 pushed back the start of the season indefinitely.