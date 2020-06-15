Manfred not 100% sure baseball will be back this season: 'We're running out of time'

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred tells ESPN's Mike Greenberg that he's no longer sure a 2020 season will happen.

"I'm not confident," Manfred told Greenberg during ESPN's Return to Sports special set to air on Monday night. "I think there's real risk; and as long as there's no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue."

This is a dramatic U-turn from Manfred who previously told ESPN's Karl Ravech on June 10 that the likelihood of a season was "100 per cent."

"Unequivocally, we are going to play Major League Baseball this year," Manfred said last week.

Manfred calls the current situation with baseball "just a disaster for our game" and blames the players' "decision to end good-faith negotiations."

"The owners are a hundred percent committed to getting baseball back on the field," Manfred said. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you that I'm a hundred percent certain that's gonna happen."

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded with a statement of their own after Manfred's comments, saying they are "disgusted."

"Players are disgusted that after Rob Manfred unequivocally told Players and the fans that there would '100%' be a 2020 season, he has decided to go back on his word and is now threatening to cancel the entire season. Any implication that the Players Association has somehow delayed progress on health and safety protocols is completely false, as Rob has recently acknowledged the parties are 'very, very close.' This latest threat is just one more indication that Major League Baseball has been negotiating in bad faith since the beginning. This has always been about extracting additional pay cuts from Players and this is just another day and another bad faith tactic in their ongoing campaign."

On Saturday, MLBPA president Tony Clark asked the league to go ahead and set a schedule as was agreed upon by both sides in March.

"It unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile," Clark said. "It's time to get back to work. Tell us when and where."

Manfred called the players' move a "bad-faith tactic."

"Unfortunately, over the weekend, while Tony Clark was declaring his desire to get back to work, the union's top lawyer was out telling reporters, players and eventually getting back to owners that as soon as we issued a schedule - as they requested - they intended to file a grievance claiming they were entitled to an additional billion dollars," Manfred said. "Obviously, that sort of bad-faith tactic makes it extremely difficult to move forward in these circumstances."