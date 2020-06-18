Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' director of he National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he thinks the National Football League needs to use the bubble format like the NHL and NBA to be able to play in the fall.

"Unless players are essentially in a bubble, insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day, it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall," Fauci told CNN on Thursday. "If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, responded to Dr. Fauci's comments, saying the NFL is developing rigorous testing programs and protocols and will make changes if necessary, but continue to prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills issued these comments in response to Dr. Anthony Fauci expressing concern about the upcoming season: pic.twitter.com/8YXrpzKIXS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

The comments came one day after the NFL's chief medical officer said it is not practical or appropriate to construct a bubble for the 2020 season.

The NFL has said they still plan to start the 2020 season on time in September, and while off-season programs have been held virtually, the league still plans to hold training camps in person on time in late July.