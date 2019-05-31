It didn't take long for Drake to make his presence known in the NBA Finals.

The Toronto-based rapper and Raptors superfan, who had recently received a warning from the NBA to cool it on the sidelines during games, had notable interactions - some playful, others more serious - with Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in Game 1 Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Drake showed up to the game wearing a vintage Dell Curry (Stephen's Dad) Raptors jersey from when he spent time in Toronto in the early 2000s. In the first half, Drake and the Warriors superstar had a quick chat by the sidelines during a stoppage with Drake taking the opportunity to pick some lint out of Curry's hair.

"Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now. username DraymondShouldntWear23," Drake wrote on his Instagram immediately following the victory.

Thompson, who on media day said he wouldn't listen to any of Drake's "soft songs" like Hotline Bling during the Finals, received a technical foul in the fourth quarter when he threw the ball away. This opened the door for Drake to rub it in by doing the Hotline Bling dance right in front of the three-time NBA champion.

"Do I like him as a Raptor fan? No, but I like him as a musician."@KlayThompson keeping it real on how he feels about @Drake 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zGZgLNSt2j — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2019

Drake capped his night after the final buzzer when he got into a shouting match with Green, a defensive juggernaut who's known for his proficiency in trash talking. Drake appeared to call Green and the Warriors "trash" in the interaction.

"You got a question about basketball? It wasn't really a scuffle because I didn't hit him and he didn't hit me or I didn't push him or he didn't push me," Green told the media after the game. "We talked. We barked a little bit but I wouldn't necessarily consider that a scuffle. Not really what I would consider a scuffle."

Draymond Green was not feeling the Drake questions 😬 pic.twitter.com/PhGMpg3GXu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 31, 2019

During a pre-game news conference, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the Raptors' Global Ambassador, saying he needed to avoid crossing any lines. Drake made headlines in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks with his high energy on the sidelines and his shoulder rub on Raptors head coach Nick Nurse in Game 4.

"We understood that in this case, given Drake's relationship to the team, it's not the same as just any fan who happened to be courtside touching a coach," Silver added. "But I think that's an absolute bright line that we have to draw. So that's one example and I would also say that I think the issue for the league is that he has this ambassador-type role with the team. So he is viewed a little differently than any fan sitting there.

"But at the same time I think there are appropriate lines that shouldn't be cross in terms of how a competing team is addressed or the officials for that matter."

Game 2 goes Sunday night in Toronto.